Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love and recommend Dr. Gonzalez. He is the first doctor to really take his time to explain everything, not make us feel rushed with our questions, and he is very thorough. You can tell he truly cares about his patients! He is very knowledgeable with state of the art solutions. He is an overall wonderful doctor!! He helped my husband solve his prostate issues...we are eternally grateful.
About Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629020292
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more.
