Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Urology Partners6310 Health Park Way Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 792-0340
Urology Partners5809 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University Of Florida College Of Medicin
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
