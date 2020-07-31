See All Interventional Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD

Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Of California San Francisco

Dr. Guerra Jr works at North Texas Heart Center - Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guerra Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Heart Center
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 807-7772
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    North Texas Heart Center - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 584-6007

Admitting Hospitals

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jul 31, 2020
    Dr. Guerra has been my cardiologist for 15 years. He is a great doctor and calms my fears regarding any heart problems that I may have.
    Phyllis Glickman — Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    English
    1750329066
    University Of California San Francisco
    Ucsf Hosp & Clinics|Ucsf Hosp & Clinics|University of California, San Francisco
    Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
