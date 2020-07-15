Dr. Ricardo Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Gutierrez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
Central Texas Heart Center2700 E 29th St Ste 220, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most knowledgeable Cardiologist in the state of Texas. I have worked for Cardiologist before, so I do have some experience. In my books, hes the best! Hes extremely thorough.
About Dr. Ricardo Gutierrez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1902878044
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M Health Science Center, Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A&M Health Science Center, Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Gutierrez works at
