Dr. Hanel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD
Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Hanel works at
Dr. Hanel's Office Locations
Lyerly Neurosurgery800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 202-7300
Baptist Neurology Inc1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 388-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanel has been amazing the last year that my Dad has seen him. He has communicated everything so that our family would understand what was happening with my father and explained our course of action to our satisfication. I was unable to go with my Father and Mother to most of the appointments due to work and Dr. Hanel was willing to talk with me and allow me to facetime my parents during my dads visit. I was able to go with my parents yesterday and Dr. Hanel and his Nurse Practioner were amazing as always. The medical asistant was not so great and it felt like we were inconvincing her. We also had an issue with an Employee at the Radiology sign in desk at Baptist and also with a staff member working the entrance. I will say the Patient Relations Rep and the Director of Lyerly were amazing in listening to our issues and trying to resolve everything for us since we live 3 hours North of Jacksonville. I would recommend Dr. Hanel to anyone needing Neurovascular surgery.
About Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1356394936
Dr. Hanel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanel works at
Dr. Hanel has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanel speaks Portuguese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanel.
Dr. Hanel offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.