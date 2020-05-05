Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO
Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Lemus' Office Locations
Brownsville OB/GYN4770 N Expy 83 Ste 205, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ricardo Lemus is the best. He cares and addresses questions and concers in a friendly, caring and non-judgemental manner! His staff is very friendly and they are very organized.
About Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lemus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lemus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemus has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemus speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemus.
