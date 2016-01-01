Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD
Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Dr. Leoni works at
Dr. Leoni's Office Locations
-
1
Leoni 2med LLC203 Rue Louis Xiv Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-2393
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leoni?
About Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235159708
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Medical Foundation
- Ochsner Med Found
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leoni works at
Dr. Leoni has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leoni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.