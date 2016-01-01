See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD

Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Leoni works at Leoni Eye Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leoni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leoni 2med LLC
    203 Rue Louis Xiv Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-2393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Floaters
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    English
    1235159708
    Education & Certifications

    Oschner Medical Foundation
    Ochsner Med Found
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    LSU
