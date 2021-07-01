Overview of Dr. Ricardo Lopez, MD

Dr. Ricardo Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Orlando Health Physician Associates - Spring Lake Obgyn in Orlando, FL with other offices in Windermere, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.