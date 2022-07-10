Dr. Mabanta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD
Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabanta's Office Locations
- 1 651 Route 73 N Ste 204, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 988-3444
- 2 1001 Route 73 N Lowr Level, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 988-3444
-
3
Virtua Neuroscience - Washington Township239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 355, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 988-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr .Mabanta for a "seizure disorder" for the past almost 2 years..basically I had 3 seizures due to medication and the DMV makes me get a paper filled out every 6 months I haven't had a seizure in almost 7 years! Any way he's cool that's just his personality he's not rude just not extremely emotional, we have had nice talks. I think maybe people misjudge him. He is pretty easy going I think..
About Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
