Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with North Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at ABC Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.