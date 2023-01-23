Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group713 E Marion Ave Ste 131, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-6817
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
It Was great Just wodering if is he married!? just the kindness sweeties doctors …I ever met
About Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1780697706
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.