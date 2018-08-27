Overview

Dr. Ricardo McCall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. McCall works at CHRISTUS Surgical Group in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.