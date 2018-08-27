Dr. Ricardo McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo McCall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo McCall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Locations
CHRISTUS Surgical Group401 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 100, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-0762
Gi Associates555 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 101, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. One complaint is the waiting room for spouses and friends is the LCD tv only has one channel and cuts out all the time ????
About Dr. Ricardo McCall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265413876
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
