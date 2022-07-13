Dr. Ricardo Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Mejia, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
-
1
Jupiter Dermatology and Hair Restoration2101 S Us Highway 1, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 748-0510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejia?
I have been going to Dr Meija for years and highly recommend him. I have very fair skin and suffer from squamous cells and basal cell carcinomas from time to time. I have had many cosmetic treatments including from his staff and have always been very satisfied and happy with the results. They are 5-star practitioners.
About Dr. Ricardo Mejia, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1467444943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mejia speaks Greek, Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.