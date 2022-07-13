Overview

Dr. Ricardo Mejia, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Mejia works at Jupiter Dermatology and Hair Restoration in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.