Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD
Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda's Office Locations
Ricardo Miranda MD, Inc.Tulsa , OK1923 S Utica Ave # Picu, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-2719
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
the best doctor for your children. he was my sons neonatologist 25 years ago....he is a godsend
About Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497792477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma / saint Francis Hospital
- Eastwood Hosp
- Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.