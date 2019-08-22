Overview of Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD

Dr. Ricardo Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Miranda works at Ricardo Miranda MD, Inc.Tulsa , OK in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.