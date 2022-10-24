Dr. Ricardo Mohammed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Mohammed, DO
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Mohammed, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Medical Group5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 203, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-5391Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:00pm
-
2
Woodbine Medical Park4225 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 994-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
I just had gallbladder surgery Dr. Mohammed was the one to do it for me he didn’t sugarcoat nothing and was very personal I really liked his bedside manners and the team he worked with
About Dr. Ricardo Mohammed, DO
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275844870
Education & Certifications
- Abington Jefferson Hospital Bariatric Surgery Fellowship
- St Joseph's Regional Medical Center General Surgery
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Dr. Mohammed speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.