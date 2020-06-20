Overview of Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD

Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Moscoso works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.