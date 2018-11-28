See All Urologists in McHenry, IL
Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD

Urology
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small McHenry, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD

Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD is an Urology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Nabong works at RICARDO N NABONG, MD in McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nabong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ricardo N. Nabong M.d. Sc
    4318 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste G, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 344-0734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Bladder Scan
Uroflowmetry
Urinary Stones
Bladder Scan
Uroflowmetry

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nabong?

    Nov 28, 2018
    He's a breath of fresh air that shoots it straight. Highly recommended!
    Tony in Union — Nov 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nabong to family and friends

    Dr. Nabong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nabong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578596193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabong works at RICARDO N NABONG, MD in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nabong’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.