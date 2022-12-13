Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves-Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nieves-Ramos works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Pain Medicine2501 N Orange Ave Ste 331, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (321) 422-7111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rick Nieves-Ramos M.D.14422 Shoreside Way # 101, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 504-2150Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nieves Ramos took extensive time to show me my MRI and explain the results in a clear manner. He was personable and caring. He proved to be very knowledgeable, has extensive background and training, and has done a tremendous job managing my chronic back pain. I highly recommend him to anyone who has chronic pain.
About Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639370398
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center of Los Angeles
- Univeristy of Miami College of Medicine
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Central Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
