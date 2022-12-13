See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nieves-Ramos works at The Center for Pain Medicine in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Pain Medicine
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 331, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 422-7111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Rick Nieves-Ramos M.D.
    14422 Shoreside Way # 101, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 504-2150
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Nieves Ramos took extensive time to show me my MRI and explain the results in a clear manner. He was personable and caring. He proved to be very knowledgeable, has extensive background and training, and has done a tremendous job managing my chronic back pain. I highly recommend him to anyone who has chronic pain.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639370398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center of Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Univeristy of Miami College of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Nieves-Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves-Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieves-Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieves-Ramos has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves-Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves-Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves-Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves-Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves-Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.