Dr. Ricardo Ochoa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Ochoa works at Ricardo Ochoa MD in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Elsa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.