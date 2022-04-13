Overview of Dr. Ricardo Osorno, MD

Dr. Ricardo Osorno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Osorno works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.