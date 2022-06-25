Dr. Palmerola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Palmerola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Palmerola, MD
Dr. Ricardo Palmerola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Palmerola works at
Dr. Palmerola's Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Medical Center2504 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (786) 598-4560
-
2
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
-
3
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
-
4
Msmc Interventional LLC1684 Ne Miami Gardens Dr, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 919-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmerola?
I developed bladder issues and was diagnosed with Interstitial Cystitis in October 2021 and for six months suffered in extreme pain while under medical care in Broward County with no results. My husband and I decided to keep searching until we finally found Dr. Ricardo Palmerola at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami. Dr. Palmerola’s credentials are outstanding and he surrounds himself with compassionate and knowledgeable medical staff in his offices and at the hospital. Recognizing the amount of pain I was in, with no time wasted, Dr. Palmerola did diagnostic testing and recommended procedures. Dr. Palmerola is patient, empathetic, and sincerely wants to do everything he can to help me and has been available 24/7 to answer all my questions. My husband and I felt it was important as a patient to share what excellent care and expertise Dr. Palmerola provides. We say everyday, how thankful we are that we found Dr. Palmerola. Gratefully, E&R Hardy
About Dr. Ricardo Palmerola, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1215295639
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmerola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmerola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmerola works at
Dr. Palmerola has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmerola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmerola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmerola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmerola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmerola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.