Dr. Ricardo Perez, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (254)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Perez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Perez works at Mountain View Family Dental in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Family Dental
    459 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2192
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
Bone Grafting
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Procedure Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 254 ratings
    Patient Ratings (254)
    5 Star
    (244)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ricardo Perez, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033667860
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Perez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez works at Mountain View Family Dental in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Perez’s profile.

    254 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

