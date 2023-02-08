Overview of Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD

Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Pocurull works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.