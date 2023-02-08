See All Pain Medicine Doctors in College Station, TX
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (853)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD

Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Pocurull works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pocurull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley
    1725 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 317-4863
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:15pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:15pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa
    750 William D Fitch Pkwy Ste 320, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 704-6879
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 854 ratings
    Patient Ratings (854)
    5 Star
    (722)
    4 Star
    (104)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD

    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568471159
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
