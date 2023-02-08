Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pocurull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley1725 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 317-4863Monday9:00am - 2:15pmTuesday9:00am - 2:15pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday11:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa750 William D Fitch Pkwy Ste 320, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 704-6879Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Pocurull dearly. When I first saw Dr. Pocurull I thought I was not going to make it but he prescribed me the right medications and now I am stable.
- Pain Management
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
