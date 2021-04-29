Dr. Ricardo Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Prieto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Prieto works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic, Gastroenterology14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 280-7100
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 203, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 280-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was not looking forward to changing my Dr. due to insurance issues until I found Dr. Prieto. He has become my favorite Dr. & I have had my share of specialty doctors. He is patient, caring and listens to my problems, issues and concerns without making me feel rushed. He looks for resolutions without automatically prescribing medications, which I prefer, all with a smile hidden under his mask. The Wesley Chapel staff is pleasant & always happy. He and his staff are definitely here for their patients!
About Dr. Ricardo Prieto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1962696088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Universidad Central Del
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto works at
Dr. Prieto has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.