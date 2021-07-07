Dr. Ricardo Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Ramirez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Ramirez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Ramirez & Poulos MD PA115 Columbia St Ste E, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-2020
Ramirez & Poulos MD PA809 E Oak St Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 847-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment we walked in the door our experience was efficient and professional. Dr. Ramirez was awesome in explaining our options and clarifying a discrepancy that was given by another doctor. Dr. Ramirez is a real doctor in every sense of the title. We are confident in him for all of our future eyecare needs.
