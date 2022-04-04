Dr. Ricardo Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Ramos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Amberwell Atchison, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center Maryville, Sabetha Community Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Cardiovascular Care902 N Riverside Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-1221Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Atchison
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
- Sabetha Community Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramos shows concern for his patients, is willing to answer questions, and is very dependable in keeping on top of things such as needed bloodwork, EKG's, etc.
About Dr. Ricardo Ramos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1568574770
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
