Overview of Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD

Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterloo, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Rao works at ENT & Sleep Medicine Associates, LLC. in Waterloo, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.