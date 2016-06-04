Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD
Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterloo, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
ENT & Sleep Medicine Associates, LLC.509 Hamacher St, Waterloo, IL 62298 Directions (618) 939-5979
-
2
Complete Vein Center of St. Louis3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 210D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 989-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very please with the service received recently from Dr Rao and his staff. My surgery went well and recovery was good.
About Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427029362
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
- St. Louis University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Rao works at
