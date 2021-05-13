Dr. Ricardo Requena, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Requena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Requena, DO
Dr. Ricardo Requena, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Florida ENT and Allergy6827 1st Ave S Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 382-7849
Florida E.N.T. & Allergy1301 2nd Ave SW Fl 5, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (813) 714-7542
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is an amazing and talented surgeon. He performed Balloon sinuplasty surgery for a chronic infection that cause one sinus to stop draining completely. I had no complaints or complications, not even swelling or bruises! I highly recommend him. Plus I love the fact that he has young people in training in his office and his educating the next generation of ENTs.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth
- National Naval Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
