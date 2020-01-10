See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD

Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.

Dr. Reyna III works at Edward Goldman MD PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reyna III's Office Locations

    Edward Goldman MD PA
    100 E Schuster Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 317-5900
    The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus
    2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-6686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2020
    Dr Reyna is now located at 100 E Schuster 915-317-5900
    — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043494735
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyna III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyna III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyna III works at Edward Goldman MD PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reyna III’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

