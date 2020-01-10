Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD
Dr. Ricardo Reyna III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Edward Goldman MD PA100 E Schuster Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 317-5900
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Dr Reyna is now located at 100 E Schuster 915-317-5900
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
