Dr. Ricardo Romagosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Romagosa works at Romagosa Dermatology Group LLC in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.