Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Roman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - North Miami Beach16855 NE 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 770-0062
-
2
Gastro Health, P.L.5803 NW 151st St Ste 105, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 770-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
excellent
About Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124001334
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.