Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eagle Rock, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
Office4708 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock, CA 90041 Directions (323) 254-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
Hes been my doctor for years. I highly recommend him. Every Appointment I've made hes seen me on time and hes close to my home
About Dr. Ricardo Roman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144327032
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
