Dr. Ricardo Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Samson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Samson, MD
Dr. Ricardo Samson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-3918
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samson?
Dr Samson has taking care of me for 6 years now. 56 year old male with tof. This guy is the best. Very calming when your heart is racing out of control. Love this guy.
About Dr. Ricardo Samson, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1811067291
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona
- University of Michigan
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson has seen patients for Septal Defect, Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.