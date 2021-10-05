Dr. Ricardo Sepulveda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepulveda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Sepulveda, MD
Dr. Ricardo Sepulveda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Castle Hills Eye Specialists2191 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 348-8788Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had an urgent eye issue and was able to get in to see Dr. Sepulveda the same day. He was very thorough and referred me to an emergency center to have a CT scan that revealed a mass that required immediate hospitalization and surgery. The emergency Dr and Dr Sepulveda were in constant communication and consulted on my case. It was difficult getting a bed in hospital, but they were able to obtain one for me quickly. I would highly recommend Dr. Sepulveda to everyone needing ophthalmology services.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sepulveda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepulveda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepulveda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepulveda has seen patients for Pterygium Surgery and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sepulveda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sepulveda speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepulveda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepulveda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepulveda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepulveda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.