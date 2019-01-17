Overview

Dr. Ricardo Serrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from San Fernando Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Serrano works at Office in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.