Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Monroe Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations
-
1
The Vascular Center and Vein Clinic of Southern Indiana815 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 382-9762Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
- Monroe Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez?
I would highly recommend Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, his staff, and Monroe Hospital. I have had many previous hospital stays that were always were misery. This experience was perfect in every way. From the care to the food, it was excellent. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1689622573
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center|Boston University Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine-New York/Cabrini Program|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/cabrini Program
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vasquez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasquez speaks Italian and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.