Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD

Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Monroe Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Vasquez works at The Vascular Center and Vein Clinic of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vascular Center and Vein Clinic of Southern Indiana
    815 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 382-9762
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
  • Monroe Hospital
  • Schneck Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 22, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, his staff, and Monroe Hospital. I have had many previous hospital stays that were always were misery. This experience was perfect in every way. From the care to the food, it was excellent. Thank you so much.
    Beth S. — Dec 22, 2021
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD?
    About Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1689622573
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Center|Boston University Medical Center
    • Mt Sinai School Med
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine-New York/Cabrini Program|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/cabrini Program
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Primary Care
