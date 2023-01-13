Overview of Dr. Ricardo Velazquez, MD

Dr. Ricardo Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Velazquez works at New Hoizons Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.