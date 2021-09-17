See All Interventional Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD

Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Florida Medical Center.

Dr. Vicuna works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vicuna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Florida Medical Center

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2021
    I got the best impression with my visit to his office. I was able to appreciate how much knowledge doctor Vicuna had on his profession as a cardiology. I will recommend him to all my friends and family. He is some one you can trust and feel comfortable talking about your health problems.
    Hector Vento — Sep 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699815720
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois College of Medicine|William Beaumont Hospital
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vicuna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vicuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vicuna works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vicuna’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicuna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

