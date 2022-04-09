Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardo Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minot, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 79 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Locations
Trinity Health1 Burdick Expy W, Minot, ND 58701 Directions (701) 857-5260
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group164 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was an efficient, informative, honest and pleasant visit! I was very pleas d with my medical outcomes.
About Dr. Ricardo Young, MD
- General Surgery
- 79 years of experience
- English
- 1033275037
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
