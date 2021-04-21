Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Arlington725 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 355-9669
-
2
Gentle Dental Medford23 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (617) 430-6840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
I really like Dr. Bhatt. I will be visiting one more time upon her return to the office as I still need a tweak. I went to the covering dentist, but I want to wait for Dr. B's return. She is thorough, explains everything, and is a very caring dentist. Would recommend her to anyone needing dentistry work.
About Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851769822
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhatt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.