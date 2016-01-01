Dr. Richa Dawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richa Dawar, MD
Overview of Dr. Richa Dawar, MD
Dr. Richa Dawar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Dawar works at
Dr. Dawar's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Hollywood3850 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 874-9170
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richa Dawar, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1760777361
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawar accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawar.
