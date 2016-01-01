Dr. Richa Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richa Dhawan, MD
Overview of Dr. Richa Dhawan, MD
Dr. Richa Dhawan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Minden Medical Center.
Dr. Dhawan's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates850 Olive St Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 239-4860
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc10600 Industrial Dr, Minden, LA 71055 Directions (318) 239-4860
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5930SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Minden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richa Dhawan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194921718
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
