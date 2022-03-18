See All Rheumatologists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Richa Mishra, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (118)
Map Pin Small Mount Laurel, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Richa Mishra, MD

Dr. Richa Mishra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Mishra works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Mishra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    2026 Briggs Rd Ste C, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste D1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  3. 3
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 804, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  4. 4
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA
    150 Delsea Dr Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Bursitis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Bursitis

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?

    Mar 18, 2022
    All staff members were friendly and professional
    Belinda — Mar 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richa Mishra, MD
    About Dr. Richa Mishra, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1346400207
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

