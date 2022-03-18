Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richa Mishra, MD
Overview of Dr. Richa Mishra, MD
Dr. Richa Mishra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Mishra's Office Locations
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates2026 Briggs Rd Ste C, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 302-0500Monday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pm
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste D1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 804, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 302-0500
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA150 Delsea Dr Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 302-0500Monday8:00am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All staff members were friendly and professional
About Dr. Richa Mishra, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1346400207
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishra speaks Hindi.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.