Overview

Dr. Richard Abben, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lady Of The Sea General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abben works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.