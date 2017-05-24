Dr. Richard Abdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Abdo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Abdo, MD
Dr. Richard Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)-Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Abdo works at
Dr. Abdo's Office Locations
-
1
James A Haley Veterans Hospital13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay Inc.1011 Jeffords St Bldg C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-5993
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdo, Matt (P.A.) and staff -- INCREDIBLE!!. I had a very chronic Achilles tendon tear. After meeting with Dr. Abdo & Matt -- Dr. Abdo performed my surgery - I was unable to walk for 2 months - he was very cautious about me walking too soon since it was a complex surgery. After I was able to put pressure on it - I began walking again, then started physical therapy. Excellent surgeon & P.A.; excellent staff - would highly recommend to anyone. My most sincere thanks to them! Kathy
About Dr. Richard Abdo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063472108
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)-Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdo works at
Dr. Abdo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdo, there are benefits to both methods.