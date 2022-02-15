Dr. Richard Abrash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Abrash, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Abrash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Richard D. Abrash MD PC800 Woodbury Rd Ste I, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-3100
Heart and Health Medical Plainview1070 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 364-8600Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DOCTOR AND STAFF WERE PATIENT AND ATTENTIVE. DOCTOR TOOK TIME TO EXPLAIN TEST RESULTS AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS
About Dr. Richard Abrash, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1225087703
Education & Certifications
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Abrash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrash.
