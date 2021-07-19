Dr. Richard Adam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Adam, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Adam, DPM
Dr. Richard Adam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Adam works at
Dr. Adam's Office Locations
Associated Foot and Ankle Specs3026 Hillcrest Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 616-0871
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adam is extremely competent and knowledgeable, and devoted to the welfare of his patients. I am currently under his care, and he is taking a welcome conservative approach. His manner is professional yet very kind. I feel fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. Richard Adam, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1972641157
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Thexas Health Science Center
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adam speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.