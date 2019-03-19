Dr. Richard Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Adler, MD
Dr. Richard Adler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
-
1
Belcara Health1427 Clarkview Rd # 300B, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 296-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Dr Adler is very thorough and professional. He is makes you feel very comfortable aloowith his staff.
About Dr. Richard Adler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629076179
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer In Corneal, Refractive, and External Disease.
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Med Ctr
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.