See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Richard Adler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Adler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Adler, MD

Dr. Richard Adler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Adler works at Belcara Health in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Dao, MD
Dr. David Dao, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD
4.9 (84)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
5.0 (226)
View Profile

Dr. Adler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belcara Health
    1427 Clarkview Rd # 300B, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-0414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?

    Mar 19, 2019
    Dr Adler is very thorough and professional. He is makes you feel very comfortable aloowith his staff.
    — Mar 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Adler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Adler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adler to family and friends

    Dr. Adler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Adler, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Adler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629076179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer In Corneal, Refractive, and External Disease.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Adler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.