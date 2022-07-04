Overview of Dr. Richard Agag, MD

Dr. Richard Agag, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Agag works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.