Dr. Richard Agag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Agag, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Agag, MD
Dr. Richard Agag, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Agag works at
Dr. Agag's Office Locations
-
1
Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5944
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agag?
Literally an artist! Dr Agag is personable, totally honest, doesn’t sugar coat, and is extremely confident in this work. His staff is also wonderful.
About Dr. Richard Agag, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1497937486
Education & Certifications
- Interplast Webster Fellowship|University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agag accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agag using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agag works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Agag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.