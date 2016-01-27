Dr. Richard Airhart Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Airhart Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Airhart Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Airhart Sr, MD
Dr. Richard Airhart Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Airhart Sr's Office Locations
David Debessonet Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5340
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We physicians chose other doctors for their judgement. That is why i see Dr. AIrhart.
About Dr. Richard Airhart Sr, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1013909266
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Airhart Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Airhart Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Airhart Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Airhart Sr has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Airhart Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Airhart Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Airhart Sr.
